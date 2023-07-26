Much-awaited World Cup match between Pakistan, and India likely to be rescheduled

NEW DELHI – Cricket boards of archrivals Pakistan, and India agreed on the venue for the much anticipated World Cup match but now the game is likely to be rescheduled.

Reports in the Indian media claim that the match between the two sides is likely to be rescheduled due to Navratri –an annual Hindu festival.

It was reported that the Navratri festival will be celebrated across Gujarat, and security agencies urged Indian cricket board to reschedule the high-octane clash.

A senior official of Board of Control for Cricket in India told an Indian publication that the board is looking at all options, and a decision is expected soon. He flagged a huge influx of fans in Ahmedabad for the match but mentioned that the date of the match cannot be bumped with the festivity.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also written a letter to the associations hosting the mega event's matches to attend a meeting in New Delhi on July 27. During the meeting, the board might inform the members of the security concerns around Ahmedabad and finalise a new date for the highly-anticipated clash.

Men in Green are slated to lock horns with the Indian side on October 15 in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides will play each other for the eighth time in an ODI format, with the last faceoff between the two sides held four years back when Men in Blue won by 89 runs.