Who's the man who heckled Gen Bajwa in France?

Web Desk 09:54 PM | 10 Jun, 2023
Source: Social media

A video showing an Afghan man heckling Pakistan's former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the French city of Ancey took the Pakistani social media by storm last week.

Gen (r) Bajwa was in France on family vacation and he was sitting outside a building when the Afghan man reportedly asked him some questions about Afghan jihad and then hurled abuses at him.

Now there are reports that this Afghan man has been identified by the French authorities on the request of the Pakistani Embassy. According to Pakistani TV anchor Javed Chaudhry, the Afghan man has been identified as Shahid, a resident of Nangarhar in Afghanistan, and he has taken political assylum in France. He is currently living in the French city of Toulouse, according to Chaudhry, and Gen (r) Bajwa too has confirmed to the authorities that he is the same man who heckled him.

Chaudhry claims that Shahid can be awarded fine up to 12,000 Euros, sent to jail or deported under the French law. He says that French laws prescribe severe punishment for people who harass tourists and Shahid heckled Gen (r) Bajwa who was a tourist in France along with his family when the incident took place.

Chaudhry was confident that Shahid's arrest was a matter of just a day or two; he would be arrested, fined and deported. He said that action against Shahid would teach the expatriates a lesson that they should never mess with anyone on vacation in their private capacity.

Pakistan’s former army chief Bajwa faces heckling by Afghan citizen during France vacation

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

