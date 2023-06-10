KOMODO-23: Pakistan Navy's PNS TIPPU SULTAN takes part in Indonesia's multinational drills

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship TIPPU SULTAN visited port Makassar, Indonesia for participation in Multinational Exercise KOMODO-23.

According to the press release issued by Pakistan Navy on Saturday, the visit of Pakistan Naval Ship is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing interoperability and exploring new vistas of cooperation between the navies of both countries.

On this occasion, the officials of both countries have discussed matters of mutual interests, bilateral naval collaboration and Pakistan Navy contribution to regional peace and maritime security.

PNS TIPPU SULTAN, a Chinese-made Type 054 A/P Frigate, along with PNS SHAHJAHAN, was commissioned into service last month.

On Monday, Indonesia launched the multilateral naval exercise in its waters, alongside navies from countries including the United States, Britain, China, Japan, Russia and South Korea, amid simmering tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Indonesia's navy said in a statement the routine KOMODO drills were a "non-war" exercise that aims to "strengthen relationships between the navies" of 36 countries.

The drills come as China and the United States ramp up military diplomacy in the region, staging more frequent war games with allies and partners around Taiwan, and in the busy waterways of the South China Sea and the western Pacific.