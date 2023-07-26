Pakistan youth to get financial, professional support under Freelancers & Venture Capital Initiative
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched Freelancers Adventure Capital Initiative in Islamabad on Tuesday to provide maximum financial and professional support to the youth.
Freelancers Adventure Capital Initiative aimed to boost and connect startups with venture capitalists which will eventually contribute in IT-based exports.
Addressing the ceremony, PM Sharif vowed to provide all resources to utilize the skills of the youth, saying development would have taken at a fast pace, and had capabilities of the youth been rightly utilized in the past.
He further directed IT Ministry to form a coordinated mechanism and policy framework for the sector for the cabinet's approval so interim government could carry the projects forward without any obstruction.
The net IT export inflows of South Asian nation reached $2.3 billion, with upward trajectory of 15 percent while experts linked considerable growth with increase in computer services net exports.
In the ceremony, PM’s aide on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said initiative connected them with investors to capitalise on their ideas.
She said federal government allocated Rs5 billion for the IT sector, including Rs2 billion for venture capital and Rs 1 billion each for IT training and IT endowment fund.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
