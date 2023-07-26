Pakistan youth to get financial, professional support under Freelancers & Venture Capital Initiative

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched Freelancers Adventure Capital Initiative in Islamabad on Tuesday to provide maximum financial and professional support to the youth.

Freelancers Adventure Capital Initiative aimed to boost and connect startups with venture capitalists which will eventually contribute in IT-based exports.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Sharif vowed to provide all resources to utilize the skills of the youth, saying development would have taken at a fast pace, and had capabilities of the youth been rightly utilized in the past.

He further directed IT Ministry to form a coordinated mechanism and policy framework for the sector for the cabinet's approval so interim government could carry the projects forward without any obstruction.

The net IT export inflows of South Asian nation reached $2.3 billion, with upward trajectory of 15 percent while experts linked considerable growth with increase in computer services net exports.

In the ceremony, PM’s aide on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja said initiative connected them with investors to capitalise on their ideas.

She said federal government allocated Rs5 billion for the IT sector, including Rs2 billion for venture capital and Rs 1 billion each for IT training and IT endowment fund.