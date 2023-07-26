Search

Pakistan

Sanam Javed’s husband Atiq Riaz arrested in Jinnah House attack case

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 26 Jul, 2023
LAHORE – Authorities continue to tighten the noose against those who attacked the Lahore Corps Commander House, also known as Jinnah House, and in one such development, the husband of PTI activist has been arrested.

Media reports claim that Atiq Riaz, husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, was detained from Lahore.

Meanwhile, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent Atiq Riaz to jail for an identification parade. The accused was earlier presented in court, where investigators sought permission for legal proceedings.

ATC judge approved the plea and sent Atiq Riaz to jail on six-day judicial remand. Meanwhile, the lawyer of the accused said the case against his client was politically motivated.

PTI activist and staunch supporter Sanam Javed is in jail in the May arson case. She was detained from the provincial capital Lahore after violent clashes broke out across the country in the wake of arrest after the shocking arrest of the PTI chief.

Pakistan

