Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Jordan crushes Pakistan 7-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Web Desk
09:08 AM | 27 Mar, 2024
Jordan crushes Pakistan 7-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Source: File Photo

Pakistan has suffered a devastating 0-7 defeat against Jordan in a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

The game played at the Amman International Stadium on Wednesday shows Men in Green struggling against Middle Eastern nation.

Jordan's Musa Al-Taamari scored hat-trick with three goals in the 15th, 62nd, and 79th minutes. Yazan Al-Naimat added another goal from a penalty in the 28th minute. Saed Al-Rosan, Ali Olwan and Mohammad Abu Zryaq also contributed single goal for the squad.

After trailing 0-2 in the first half, Asian nation conceded five goals in the second half, including 3 within 10 minutes.

Pakistani defenders Mohammad Fazal and Abdullah Iqbal, were absent from the game. Fazal was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while Abdullah Iqbal was suspended for the match due to accumulated yellow cards from previous matches.

Islamabad's journey in FIFA qualifiers has been a mix of victories and defeats. They secured a historic 1-0 win against Cambodia last October, marking their first-ever FIFA World Cup qualifier victory. However, they faced a setback with a 4-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in the next round.

In the first qualifying match last week, Jordan emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline, marking their first visit to Pakistan for a football match in 18 years.

Jordan beat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

09:08 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

Jordan crushes Pakistan 7-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

04:48 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Pakistan players spotted having Iftar at Masjid-e-Nabwi in viral video

02:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

PCB contacts Luke Ronchi for head coach role

01:12 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's T20, ODI series against Australia all set for Nov; Check ...

09:32 AM | 26 Mar, 2024

Pakistan jumps to fourth spot in ICC World Test Championship Ranking

10:35 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistani boxer Agha Kaleem wins title at World Muaythai Boxing ...

Sports

06:05 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Mohammad Amir takes back retirement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

05:04 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

PCB announces seven-member selection committee without a chairman 

10:04 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Amir, Imad Wasim set to join Kakul fitness camp as PCB announces ...

10:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

PCB forms 7-member selection committee to pick national cricket team

09:25 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

PCB picks 29 cricketers for fitness training under Pakistan Army

Advertisement

Latest

10:23 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

Zafar Masud elected as the new Chairman of Pakistan Banks’ Association

Gold & Silver

02:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate today to US Dollar, Euro, Pound , Riyal, Dirham - 27 March 2024

Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.50 281.25
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724/36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.75 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: