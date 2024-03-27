Jordan crushes Pakistan 7-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan has suffered a devastating 0-7 defeat against Jordan in a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

The game played at the Amman International Stadium on Wednesday shows Men in Green struggling against Middle Eastern nation.

Jordan's Musa Al-Taamari scored hat-trick with three goals in the 15th, 62nd, and 79th minutes. Yazan Al-Naimat added another goal from a penalty in the 28th minute. Saed Al-Rosan, Ali Olwan and Mohammad Abu Zryaq also contributed single goal for the squad.

After trailing 0-2 in the first half, Asian nation conceded five goals in the second half, including 3 within 10 minutes.

Pakistani defenders Mohammad Fazal and Abdullah Iqbal, were absent from the game. Fazal was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while Abdullah Iqbal was suspended for the match due to accumulated yellow cards from previous matches.

Islamabad's journey in FIFA qualifiers has been a mix of victories and defeats. They secured a historic 1-0 win against Cambodia last October, marking their first-ever FIFA World Cup qualifier victory. However, they faced a setback with a 4-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in the next round.

In the first qualifying match last week, Jordan emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline, marking their first visit to Pakistan for a football match in 18 years.