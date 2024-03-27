Jordan crushes Pakistan 7-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan has suffered a devastating 0-7 defeat against Jordan in a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.
The game played at the Amman International Stadium on Wednesday shows Men in Green struggling against Middle Eastern nation.
Jordan's Musa Al-Taamari scored hat-trick with three goals in the 15th, 62nd, and 79th minutes. Yazan Al-Naimat added another goal from a penalty in the 28th minute. Saed Al-Rosan, Ali Olwan and Mohammad Abu Zryaq also contributed single goal for the squad.
After trailing 0-2 in the first half, Asian nation conceded five goals in the second half, including 3 within 10 minutes.
Pakistani defenders Mohammad Fazal and Abdullah Iqbal, were absent from the game. Fazal was sidelined due to a hamstring injury, while Abdullah Iqbal was suspended for the match due to accumulated yellow cards from previous matches.
Islamabad's journey in FIFA qualifiers has been a mix of victories and defeats. They secured a historic 1-0 win against Cambodia last October, marking their first-ever FIFA World Cup qualifier victory. However, they faced a setback with a 4-0 loss to Saudi Arabia in the next round.
In the first qualifying match last week, Jordan emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline, marking their first visit to Pakistan for a football match in 18 years.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
