Jordan beat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

ISLAMABAD – Jordan on Thursday defeated Pakistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.
The visitors won the match by 3-0 as their ace player Mousa Al Tamari posted two goals while his team fellow Ali Olwan scored a goal in the game.
Pakistan team goalkeeper Yousaf Ijaz Butt was appreciated for his impressive performance as he blocked many sure goals, including a penalty.
Jordan’s Musa Al-Altmari was named as player of the match. Jordan stand at third plae with four points in Group G of the Asian qualifiers while Pakistan slipped to the bottom spot after suffering defeat in today’s game.
Pakistan would now travel to Jordan for the away fixture on March 26. They need to win all three remaining matches against Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan, to keep the hopes alive for the World Cup.
Jordan football team visited Pakistan after a gap of 18 years as they last played a match in 2006.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.