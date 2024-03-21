Jordan beat Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

ISLAMABAD – Jordan on Thursday defeated Pakistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

The visitors won the match by 3-0 as their ace player Mousa Al Tamari posted two goals while his team fellow Ali Olwan scored a goal in the game.

Pakistan team goalkeeper Yousaf Ijaz Butt was appreciated for his impressive performance as he blocked many sure goals, including a penalty.

Jordan’s Musa Al-Altmari was named as player of the match. Jordan stand at third plae with four points in Group G of the Asian qualifiers while Pakistan slipped to the bottom spot after suffering defeat in today’s game.

Pakistan would now travel to Jordan for the away fixture on March 26. They need to win all three remaining matches against Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Tajikistan, to keep the hopes alive for the World Cup.

Jordan football team visited Pakistan after a gap of 18 years as they last played a match in 2006.