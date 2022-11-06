Shadab Khan becomes joint leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is

ADELAIDE: Pakistan star all-rounder Shadab Khan equalled former captain Shahid Afridi’s record by taking the most T20I wickets for Pakistan on Sunday.

The all-rounder became the joint-highest wicket-taker in cricket’s shortest format along with Afridi with record 97 wickets for his side.

Shadab made the record after he claimed two important wickets in today’s must-win match against Banladesh which cemented Pakistan’s place in the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022.

However, Shadab achieved the feat of 97 wickets in just 82 matches while Afridi took 98 appearances to achieve it. Currently, former cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal stand third and fourth among the highest wicket-takers in Pakistan with 85 wickets each. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf is in fifth place with 70 scalps.

Pakistan qualified for the semis after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in the important clash. Fast bowler named man of the match award for taking four wickets in the match.

Earlier, Netherlands knocked South Africa out of the event in the opening Super 12 match of the day at the Adelaide Oval which helped Pakistan big time to confirm a final-four place in the tournament.