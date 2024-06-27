Afghanistan set record for shortest innings in T20 World Cup semi-final

Afghanistan recorded the shortest innings in T20 World Cup history during their semi-final against South Africa.
In the ongoing T20 World Cup co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, Afghanistan was bowled out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs while batting first. It is the shortest innings in the world cup semi-finals.
Despite this brief inning, Afghanistan is not the top team on the list of shortest innings in overall T20 World Cup history. The Netherlands holds the record for the shortest innings, having been bowled out in just 60 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup.
In the same 2021 World Cup, Scotland played a 62-ball innings against Afghanistan. Another notable short inning was by the Netherlands, bowled out in 63 balls by Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup.
Afghanistan’s recent 71-ball innings against South Africa is the latest addition to this list.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
