Afghanistan set record for shortest innings in T20 World Cup semi-final

Afghanistan recorded the shortest innings in T20 World Cup history during their semi-final against South Africa.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, Afghanistan was bowled out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs while batting first. It is the shortest innings in the world cup semi-finals.

Despite this brief inning, Afghanistan is not the top team on the list of shortest innings in overall T20 World Cup history. The Netherlands holds the record for the shortest innings, having been bowled out in just 60 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In the same 2021 World Cup, Scotland played a 62-ball innings against Afghanistan. Another notable short inning was by the Netherlands, bowled out in 63 balls by Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan’s recent 71-ball innings against South Africa is the latest addition to this list.