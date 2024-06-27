Search

SportsT20 World Cup

Afghanistan set record for shortest innings in T20 World Cup semi-final

Web Desk
11:00 AM | 27 Jun, 2024
Afghanistan set record for shortest innings in T20 World Cup semi-final

Afghanistan recorded the shortest innings in T20 World Cup history during their semi-final against South Africa.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, Afghanistan was bowled out for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs while batting first. It is the shortest innings in the world cup semi-finals.

Despite this brief inning, Afghanistan is not the top team on the list of shortest innings in overall T20 World Cup history. The Netherlands holds the record for the shortest innings, having been bowled out in just 60 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In the same 2021 World Cup, Scotland played a 62-ball innings against Afghanistan. Another notable short inning was by the Netherlands, bowled out in 63 balls by Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan’s recent 71-ball innings against South Africa is the latest addition to this list.

South Africa reach first T20 World Cup final with 9-wicket victory over Afghanistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:00 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Afghanistan set record for shortest innings in T20 World Cup ...

10:47 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

India, England set for T20 World Cup semi-final showdown today

10:24 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

England’s Ollie Robinson concedes record-breaking 43 runs in a ...

08:22 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

South Africa reach first T20 World Cup final with 9-wicket victory ...

10:01 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Maryam Nawaz forms new Punjab Sports Board, includes Aisam-ul-Haq and ...

02:58 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan drop one spot in latest T20I rankings 

Most viewed

09:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

PCB discloses details of players' monthly salaries

09:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

INDvsAUS: India beat Australia by 24 runs to reach T20 World Cup ...

05:07 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Babar Azam returns Pakistan from US after T20 World Cup debacle

10:02 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-finals schedule

10:12 AM | 25 Jun, 2024

Afghanistan make history after beating Bangladesh to reach T20 World ...

03:04 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals – Venues, teams and dates 

Advertisement

Latest

11:00 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Afghanistan set record for shortest innings in T20 World Cup semi-final

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: