Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi in line to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle

LAHORE – Calls for Babar Azam's removal as Pakistan national squad skipper gained traction

and the star player is likely to be removed as captain of white-ball cricket after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Babar's captaincy skills and performance remain the centre of discussion since Men in Green faced back-to-back blows in leading ICC event and returned home before the semi-final stage.

The consure got intense after Men in Green sent packing from the group stage and now Pakistan Cricket Board has called for meeting to make key decisions.

Reports in local media suggest that Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to remove Babar Azam from captaincy.

Meanwhile, the name of Shan Masood is being considered for captain's slot in the upcoming Test series against Australia while Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Green Shirts in T20I series against New Zealand.

Unverified reports also claim that Afridi will get captaincy in next year's T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam was made captain in 2019 but Pakistani team has not bagged any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his leadership.

The incumbent captain is set to meet PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf today on Wednesday and he is expected to step down from the post.