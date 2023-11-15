  

Search

PakistanSports

Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi in line to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle

Web Desk
10:13 AM | 15 Nov, 2023
Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi in line to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan captain after World Cup debacle
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Calls for Babar Azam's removal as Pakistan national squad skipper gained traction 
and the star player is likely to be removed as captain of white-ball cricket after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Babar's captaincy skills and performance remain the centre of discussion since Men in Green faced back-to-back blows in leading ICC event and returned home before the semi-final stage. 

The consure got intense after Men in Green sent packing from the group stage and now Pakistan Cricket Board has called for meeting to make key decisions.

Reports in local media suggest that Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to remove Babar Azam from captaincy. 

Meanwhile, the name of Shan Masood is being considered for captain's slot in the upcoming Test series against Australia while Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Green Shirts in T20I series against New Zealand.

Unverified reports also claim that Afridi will get captaincy in next year's T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam was made captain in 2019 but Pakistani team has not bagged any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his leadership.

The incumbent captain is set to meet PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf today on Wednesday and he is expected to step down from the post.

Babar Azam 'stepping down from Pakistan cricket captaincy' after World Cup 2023: report

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:40 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Ahsan Ramzan seals semifinals birth in IBSF World 6-Red Snooker ...

03:08 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Babar Azam receives support from Indian cricket great after ...

12:14 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Petrol prices expected to drop in Pakistan as global oil rates decline

11:41 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

IMF seeking external financing assurances from friendly nations ...

11:01 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Lahore becomes world’s most polluted city again as toxic smog ...

10:36 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange surges to all-time high, nears 57,000 points ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:40 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Ahsan Ramzan seals semifinals birth in IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championship

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 15 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - Check forex rates

Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.

The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.

Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 307 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.55 80.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.37 771.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.17 41.57
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.08 936.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.98 61.58
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.23 171.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.91 26.21
Omani Riyal OMR 745.58 753.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.87 79.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.32 26.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.4 320.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.99 8.14

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here

Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 15 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.

Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.

Gold Price in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 212,800 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: