Japanese woman arrives in Sargodha to tie the knot with Pakistani internet lover
SARGODHA – A Japanese woman came all the way to Pakistan to tie the knot with her online lover who she met on social networking site.
Hayasaka Saika, 50, reportedly fell in love with 32-year-old Rizwan and decided to tie the knot with the young man.
Some reports suggest that the mother of one girl also embraced Islam before beginning her marital life. The two lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was attended by close relatives only.
Family members of the newlywed told a local media outlet that Saika got hitched for the fourth time while she is also the mother of a baby girl.
Last year, a 83-year-old woman traveled all the way from the Central European country of Poland to meet her 28-year-old lover in Hafizabad, a town in Central Punjab.
