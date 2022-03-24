Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video breaks the internet

Web Desk
05:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video breaks the internet
Source: @burcukiratli23 (Instagram)
Turkish beauty Burcu Kıratlı rose to fame with hit chronological series Dirilis: Ertugrul and she enjoys a massive fan following. She is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated regularly.

Her character Gokce Hatun is a fan's favourite given the drama's soaring popularity across Pakistan. But it's the stunner's jaw-dropping photos that leave the fans in awe of her gorgeous looks and charming style statements.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 31-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has a funky style statement that is equally sassy and chic. This time around, Burcu enthraled the fans with a stunning video as she modelled for popular fashion brand Kendall and Kylie Türkiye.

Earlier, the leading lady Esra Bilgic has worked with various international labels like Victoria's Secret and it seems like more of Ertugrul's cast members are teaming up with popular local brands.

Mariyam Nafees looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
06:30 PM | 24 Mar, 2022

