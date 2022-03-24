Mariyam Nafees looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony

Pakistan's rising star Mariyam Nafees is all set to tie the knot with Amaan Ahmed and her dreamy Mayun videos are storming the internet.

The Diyar e Dil star can be seen beaming with happiness in a beautiful yellow outfit. Wearing flower jewellery, the Mohabbat Chor Di Maine star smilingly poses for the camera.

Joined by close friends and family, the bride-to-be looked breathtakingly beautiful and left the fans mesmerized with her gorgeous avatar and happy dancing video.

The first look of Mariyam's colourful Mayun celebration was posted on popular photographer Maha Photography's official Instagram handle. Earlier, the actress had shared cute videos of her intimate dholkis and dance practices.

Back in 2021, Nafees had shared adorable pictures of an event of Dua-e-Khari which was held to pray for her and groom Amaan Ahmed's beautiful future.