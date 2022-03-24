OIC vows to support Kashmir issue under new ‘action plan’

ISLAMABAD – Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has agreed on an action plan to go beyond resolutions on the Kashmir issue and to lead the longstanding dispute towards a peaceful resolution.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, addressing a presser with OIC secretary-general, said various decisions had been taken to go beyond resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi said it was his desire to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people saying revocation of special status has dramatically changed the situation in IIOJK. OIC Contact Group that met on the sidelines of the conference took a number of decisions on Kashmir, he added.

OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir also adopted a comprehensive joint communique on the Kashmir issue to contemplate greater coordination between the member states.

The members, who visited South Asian country for the 48th OIC CFM moot, agreed to raise the Kashmir issue with New Delhi besides underscoring violation of basic human rights of distressed Kashmiris. It also vowed to monitor human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The much-awaited moot, attended by 46 ministerial delegations, concluded in the country’s federal capital with the adoption of over 140 resolutions, including on Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia, and other challenges faced by Islamic nations.

During his historic speech at the OIC session, Prime Minister Imran Khan lamented that OIC despite representing 1.5 billion people could not make an impact on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

Khan also added that India was changing the demography in occupied Kashmir by bringing in settlers from outside but no one has pushed about it because they think we are ineffective.