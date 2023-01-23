Cambridge announces whooping hike in exam fees for O and A Level students in Pakistan

LAHORE – The Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has jacked up fees for registration of its upcoming examination series – May/June session 2023 – for students of O and A levels in Pakistan where families are already facing skyrocketing inflation.

The UK-based education provider has increased registration fee by 16 percent per subject, a move that will affect 85,000 students across the country.

As per the new CAIE policy, the fee for the students of O’ Level, intending to appear in the Pakistan Studies, Islamiyat and Urdu exams, has been increased by around Rs10,000 per session, whereas the spike is around Rs15,000 for the 11th graders with five subjects, English, Mathematics and three natural sciences. Similarly, the total fee for the three standard natural science subjects of A Level has been hiked by almost Rs 6,000.

An official of a school said the CAIE received Rs19,340 per science subject for O Level and it has now been increased to Rs22,390, while the fee for each non-science subject has been jacked up to Rs20,340.

If a student elects Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies and Urdu or O Level, he will pay Rs61,000 registration fee, which was Rs52,500 last year, whereas the students picking Math, English, Computer Science, Chemistry and Physics will pay around Rs150,000 for the upcoming session.