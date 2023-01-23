Search

Pakistan

Mobile phone services disrupted in parts of Pakistan

09:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2023
Mobile phone services disrupted in parts of Pakistan

LAHORE – A massive power outage has affected the cellular services in various parts of the country on Monday as public awaits restoration of electricity for over 14 hours.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said: “Due to country wide power outage, users may face service disruptions. Cellular Mobile Operators have been instructed to inform their respective subscribers accordingly and to make optimal efforts for refueling of the gensets on maximum number of sites”.

The PTA said that it was working with operators to provide uninterrupted services across the country.

The Ministry of Energy, in a statement, said a fault in the National Grid line at 7:34 am today caused a huge breakdown in the power system. He said efforts were being made to restore the electricity.

