Search

PakistanViral

Here’s all you need to know about restoration time for national power breakdown

Web Desk 12:20 PM | 23 Jan, 2023
Here’s all you need to know about restoration time for national power breakdown
Source: File photo

Over 220 million people in a cash-strapped country are left without electricity on the first working day of the week in the ninth such breakdown in the country in the last decade.

Amid the nationwide power outage, the Ministry of Energy issued a statement blaming a fault in the National Grid line at 7:34 am that caused a huge breakdown in the power system.

As blackouts are being reported across the major metropolises, citizens were curious to find out the restoration time.

Power minister Khurrum Dastagir speaking with a local media outlet revealed that power generation units were shut down in a bid to save fuel, as the South Asina nation reels with the severe economic crisis. The PML-N stalwart however denied calling the power outage a major crisis.

In the recent update, Minister said that full power will be restored across Pakistan in the next 12 hours.

He mentioned that restoration work on the power grids was underway and claimed that grids operated by the IESCO had been partially restored.

Massive power breakdown hits Lahore, Karachi and other Pakistani cities

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Massive power breakdown hits Lahore, Karachi and other Pakistani cities

09:17 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

Pakistan detains Iranian national heading to UAE on fake documents

04:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

PSL8: Here’s the complete list of squads of all franchises

04:45 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

All-out efforts being made to disqualify me ahead of general elections, says Imran Khan

09:42 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

‘All-weather partnership’ – Pakistan, China temporarily reopen border to facilitate trade

07:32 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Imran Khan to contest by-elections in all 33 National Assembly vacant seats

10:51 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar jets off to Qatar to woo investors

01:14 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 23, 2023

07:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 23, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: