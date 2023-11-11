  

Babar Azam 'stepping down from Pakistan cricket captaincy' after World Cup 2023: report

Web Desk
01:36 PM | 11 Nov, 2023
Babar Azam 'stepping down from Pakistan cricket captaincy' after World Cup 2023: report

LAHORE – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam faced criticism for the team’s inconsistency in the ongoing World Cup 2023, and the star player is looking to step down from the crucial role after World Cup 2023, a report said.

As a player, the skipper registered four half-tons in eight innings, while fans expected him to score big. Besides the individual performance, the overall performance of Men in Green failed to create any big show and now the squad is battling to advance to semi-finals.

Amid the somber campaign at the leading ICC event, Babar Azam has reportedly started a consultation about his future in the wake of harsh response coming from fans and even cricket legends.

A report shared in Urdu publication said skipper held a consultation with former PCB chief Ramiz Raja at Eden Gardens.

It was reported that the flamboyant hitter, known for his lovely cover drives, will make the final decision after round of discussion with his father and family members after returning home.

The report further claimed that people in Babar Azam’s circle advised him to step down from captaincy in all formats as Pakistan will play Test series against Australia.

