Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin has once proven that she is the ultimate fashion connoisseur. The Pinky Memsaab famed actress is known for her outstanding sartorial choices whether she has to flaunt on the red carpet or post on social media platforms.
Apart from her charismatic on-screen charm that seems to leave social media users spellbound, Hajra is also an accomplished artist in the industry who is credited for bringing life to her characters, especially in Baandi.
Besides her on-screen fame, the actor amassed a loyal fandom of 1 million on Instagram alone, and she keeps her fans updated with her professional and personal life.
Hajra recently shared new pictures in which she infused street style with chicness. Donning biker shorts and a tube top in black, the actress wore a mesh dress on top with floral prints on both sides. To raise the oomph factor, she complemented the look with a denim jacket.
The star has worked in a number of television programs and films including Wonderland, Jindo, Baandi, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Maan Jao Na to name a few.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Saturday, the local currency registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the open market as its persistent fall continued for the last two weeks. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 257 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,000. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs182,610.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs196,165, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,250 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,500 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.