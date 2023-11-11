Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new bold pictures

Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin has once proven that she is the ultimate fashion connoisseur. The Pinky Memsaab famed actress is known for her outstanding sartorial choices whether she has to flaunt on the red carpet or post on social media platforms.

Apart from her charismatic on-screen charm that seems to leave social media users spellbound, Hajra is also an accomplished artist in the industry who is credited for bringing life to her characters, especially in Baandi.

Besides her on-screen fame, the actor amassed a loyal fandom of 1 million on Instagram alone, and she keeps her fans updated with her professional and personal life.

Hajra recently shared new pictures in which she infused street style with chicness. Donning biker shorts and a tube top in black, the actress wore a mesh dress on top with floral prints on both sides. To raise the oomph factor, she complemented the look with a denim jacket.

The star has worked in a number of television programs and films including Wonderland, Jindo, Baandi, Mohabbat Chor Di Maine, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Maan Jao Na to name a few.