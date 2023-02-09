Search

Anurag Kashyap tells why Nana Patekar refused a Hollywood film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio

Web Desk 12:34 AM | 9 Feb, 2023
Anurag Kashyap tells why Nana Patekar refused a Hollywood film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: Instagram

Nana Patekar is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood. He has been part of many acclaimed Hindi and Marathi films and has won numerous awards for his work.

He is known for his versatility and dedication as an actor and has been part of movies like Welcome, Krantiveer and Agni Varsha. The actor is an inspiration to many and his works are greatly admired.

He was once offered an opportunity to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in a Hollywood film, but he refused the role. Director Ridley Scott approached him for the role of Mark Strong's character in Body of Lies, but Nana declined it. 

The Pool had won a prize at the Sundance Film Festival and would have been another great achievement for Nana Patekar's longstanding career in the film industry. Unfortunately, he turned the role down due to his personal convictions.

Anurag Khashyap, during an interview with Lallantop, revealed that the real reason behind Nana's refusal. He refused the role as it required him to play a terrorist and he was not comfortable with it. Despite the offer, he chose to not take up the role.

On the work front, Patekar was last seen in Zee5 film Tadka which featured Alia Fazal, Shriya Saran and Taapsee Pannu in vital roles.

Mahira Khan expresses her love for Leonardo DiCaprio 

