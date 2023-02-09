Anurag Kashyap tells why Nana Patekar refused a Hollywood film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio

Nana Patekar is one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood. He has been part of many acclaimed Hindi and Marathi films and has won numerous awards for his work.
He is known for his versatility and dedication as an actor and has been part of movies like Welcome, Krantiveer and Agni Varsha. The actor is an inspiration to many and his works are greatly admired.
He was once offered an opportunity to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in a Hollywood film, but he refused the role. Director Ridley Scott approached him for the role of Mark Strong's character in Body of Lies, but Nana declined it.
The Pool had won a prize at the Sundance Film Festival and would have been another great achievement for Nana Patekar's longstanding career in the film industry. Unfortunately, he turned the role down due to his personal convictions.
Anurag Khashyap, during an interview with Lallantop, revealed that the real reason behind Nana's refusal. He refused the role as it required him to play a terrorist and he was not comfortable with it. Despite the offer, he chose to not take up the role.
On the work front, Patekar was last seen in Zee5 film Tadka which featured Alia Fazal, Shriya Saran and Taapsee Pannu in vital roles.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold prices fell on Wednesday for the third straight day in local markets, after hitting aan all-time high in previous week.
The per tola price of 24 carats gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,000 to settle at Rs198,000 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs1715 to reach Rs169753.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an upward trend as per ounce price reached to $1,880 after an increase of $11 dollars.
