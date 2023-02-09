Search

Notice issued to FIA regarding Muneeb Butt's social media post

Web Desk 01:17 AM | 9 Feb, 2023
Notice issued to FIA regarding Muneeb Butt's social media post
Source: Muneeb Butt (Instagram)

KARACHI – Following the legal battle going back and forth between Lollywood actors Muneeb Butt and Feroze Khan over the latter leaking private information of the former's, Khan's lawyer has come forward with a counter-case against Butt regarding defamation.

The Southern Judicial Magistrate issued notices to the FIA ​​authorities on the application, Faiq Ali Jagirani, requestion strict action to be taken against Butt.

A hearing was held in front of the court of Karachi City Court South on Jagirani's request stating that the Zindaan star posted against him on social media. The application suggested that Butt spoke ill about the advocate. The court then issued a notice to the Federal Information Agency (FIA) ​​authorities and sought their reply by February 15.

The dispute started from domestic abuse accusations leveled against actor Feroze Khan by his ex-wife which prompted the Pakistan entertainment fraternity — including Muneeb Butt — to bash the Khaani star. Khan then served a notice to the actors who lambasted him on social media platforms. Khan leaked personal details of actors including Butt’s wife, Aiman Khan, among others.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

The legal drama culminated as Butt responded to Khan’s legal notice and shared an Instagram story suggesting that the Romeo Weds Heer actor's counsel, Faique Ali Jagirani, only took the case to gain subscribers on his YouTube channel. Butt stated that Jagirani will prolong the domestic violence case until he achieves the YouTube silver button — which is given when a channel reaches the 100,000 subscribers milestone.

In response to the claims, Jagirani filed a defamation case against Butt, seeking an apology.

On the work front, Butt's recent works include Koi Chand Rakh, Qalandar, Yaariyan, Baandi, and Shaadi Ka Hero.

Muneeb Butt moves FIA against Feroze Khan for sharing his private information

