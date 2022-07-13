Celebrities lament the havoc caused by rainfall in Karachi
Share
Life in Karachi has come to a standstill and has been badly affected by the vigorous monsoon as the urban flooding has left the infrastructure destroyed.
The ferocious rains have turned into a nightmare and have flooded homes, and underpasses, knocked down towers, and power lines, cutting off communications for many in the provincial capital.
Ravaged by rains and mismanagement of the government, the City of Lights is in devastating condition. Pakistani celebrities have stepped forward and shared two cents on the matter.
Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and Faysal Qureshi have expressed their concerns and disappointment over Karachi's current situation.
View this post on Instagram
When it comes down to Karachi vs Swabi you know how desperate they are to somehow defend PPP ????????♂️#KarachiRains— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) July 12, 2022
• Citizens suffering. Animals electrocuting. Authorities chilling.
Horrid state of affairs! #KarachiRain— Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@MariyamNafeees) July 11, 2022
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Mehwish Hayat reveals qualities her life partner ... 04:21 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is the leading female superstar with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Jhang08:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan reaffirms full solidarity with Kashmiris on Martyrs Day07:35 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement for revival of $6bn ...06:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Rhea Chakraborty charged for buying and receiving drugs for Sushant ...06:00 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022