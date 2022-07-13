Celebrities lament the havoc caused by rainfall in Karachi

Life in Karachi has come to a standstill and has been badly affected by the vigorous monsoon as the urban flooding has left the infrastructure destroyed.

The ferocious rains have turned into a nightmare and have flooded homes, and underpasses, knocked down towers, and power lines, cutting off communications for many in the provincial capital.

Ravaged by rains and mismanagement of the government, the City of Lights is in devastating condition. Pakistani celebrities have stepped forward and shared two cents on the matter.

Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and Faysal Qureshi have expressed their concerns and disappointment over Karachi's current situation.

When it comes down to Karachi vs Swabi you know how desperate they are to somehow defend PPP ????????‍♂️#KarachiRains — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) July 12, 2022

• Citizens suffering. Animals electrocuting. Authorities chilling. Horrid state of affairs! #KarachiRain — Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@MariyamNafeees) July 11, 2022

