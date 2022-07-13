Celebrities lament the havoc caused by rainfall in Karachi
Celebrities lament the havoc caused by rainfall in Karachi
Life in Karachi has come to a standstill and has been badly affected by the vigorous monsoon as the urban flooding has left the infrastructure destroyed.

The ferocious rains have turned into a nightmare and have flooded homes, and underpasses, knocked down towers, and power lines, cutting off communications for many in the provincial capital. 

Ravaged by rains and mismanagement of the government, the City of Lights is in devastating condition. Pakistani celebrities have stepped forward and shared two cents on the matter.

Adnan Siddiqui, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and Faysal Qureshi have expressed their concerns and disappointment over Karachi's current situation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

