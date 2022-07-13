Imran Khan once again hits at PML-N, PPP for 'trying to rig elections with ECP help'

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan again fired salvo at coalition government members, saying PML-N and PPP foiled PTI’s e-voting initiative with the help of electoral body by blocking the path for transparent polls.

Addressing a mass gathering in Jhang, the PTI chief accused the ruling PML-N to rig the upcoming polls, saying it had co-opted the chief election commissioner and some other characters who are allegedly attempting to rig the by-elections.

Khan mentioned that PTI tried to bring electronic voting machines in Pakistan to end foul practices but mentioned that Sharif and Zardari with the help of CEC blocked its way.

Chief election commissioner did not allow us to introduce EVM, PTI chief said political parties retain a system of electoral rigging in Pakistan.

He, however, expressed hope to win the by-polls despite that all forces have gathered against his party.

Khan said that PTI is protecting the state against ‘US slaves, as he called on voters in the constituency to stand guard against alleged poll rigging in the upcoming by-elections.

He added that all elections after 1970 were rigged and he tried to conduct fair and free elections in Pakistan after becoming the prime minister.