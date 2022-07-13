Mustafa Qureshi’s wife dies after long battle with cancer
Mustafa Qureshi's wife dies after long battle with cancer
KARACHI – In another sad news from showbiz industry, Rubina Qureshi, the legendary Sindhi singer, and the wife of Lollywood icon Mustafa Qureshi passed away at the age of 81 in Karachi.

Reports in local media said Rubina, the leading classical Sindhi singer was suffering from cancer for the last two years and breathed her last on Wednesday.

Her funeral prayers were offered at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine. She will be laid to rest in the compound of the Sufi saint in the port city.

Family sources told the media that Rubina, known as ‘Nightingale of Sindh, was in a coma for the past two months.

The 81-year-old rose to fame by singing classical songs aired by Radio Pakistan in the 1960s. The noted singer has won several awards during her career.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the well-known singer. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extends heartfelt condolences to Mustafa Qureshi.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed deep grief and sorrow over her demise. In her condolence message, the PML-N leader prayed to Allah SWT to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family for bearing the loss.

Marriyum said the services of Rubina Qureshi in the music industry would never be forgotten.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif also expressed grief over the death of singer Rubina Qureshi.

Bollywood star Payal Rohatgi ties the knot with Indian wrestler
09:31 PM | 13 Jul, 2022

