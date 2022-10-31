Pakistani celebrities join Halloween celebrations

Noor Fatima
08:45 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Source: www.history.com
The Pakistani tinsel town is setting the bar higher for people around the globe celebrating the biggest event of the fall, Halloween.

With spooky disguises and graphic makeup to mimic some iconic heroes, villains and whatnot, Lollywood celebrities have gone above and beyond this year to celebrate the spooky night in glam, glitz and gore.

The Pakistani glamour world spotted many actors, singers, social media influencers and socialites including Sharmila Farooqui, Sabeeka Imam, Tara Mehmood, Sanam Saeed, Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt, Sarwat Gillani, Fahad Mirza, Neha Taseer, Shahbaz Taseer, Zohreh Amir, Syra Yousuf and a number of other giants from different platforms celebrate Halloween. While many shared pictures from the night, a few actors shared throwback pictures.

Along with the actors celebrating the night, their kids were present for 'trick or treat.' Star kids included Zohreh Amir's adorable sons Cye and Baby Arsyn, dressed as Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story, and Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's doll-faced daughter Amal Muneeb.

Taking to their social media handles, Lollywood's leading actors took the prize with their awe-inspiring and terrific costumes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NST (@nehastaseer)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabeeka Imam (@sabeekaimam)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tara Mahmood (@tararara247)

For those unversed, Halloween or Hallowe’en is a celebration observed in many Western countries on October 31 where people wear costumes, scary masks and clothes to mimic spooky characters. The event is also being celebrated around the globe, including the South Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Halloween: that time in Pakistan 'haram' & ... 01:07 PM | 28 Oct, 2016

Valentine's Day is long gone and now it's time to stress upon some 'Haram Halloween' time, a few extremist groups might ...

Saheefa Jabbar explains why she got her tattoos removed
07:50 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

