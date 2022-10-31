Urwa Hocane responds to Sonya Hussyn's legal notice

Lollywood's top-notch actresses Urwa Hocane and Sonya Hussyn recently found themselves in an unpleasant situation.

The Mera Dard Bayzuban diva and the Tum Meray He Rehna star are currently working together on their upcoming film Tich Button, which marks the latter's production debut.

The clash between the divas took place when Hussyn issued a legal notice to Hocane for release of her unpaid fee for Tich Button. The conflict was addressed by Hocane during an interview recently.

For starters, the star-studded film's release date had been delayed due to a number of issues that resulted in Hussyn sending a court notice to the Mere Ajnabi actress. However, Hocane addressed the issue during The Talk Talk Show.

The Udaari famed actress said, “I was unaware that Sonya had sent any notice, I mean I am just a call away, why not discuss in person? We have been working together for quite some time so I believe speaking to each other and figuring things out should have been done. I am pretty sure there is some misunderstanding."

Hocane added, "We are mature enough to know how to resolve an issue. Why sabotage a project this way? I know the process has become obnoxiously longer but we should understand and clear out the misunderstanding."

For those unversed, Hussyn is reportedly not attending the promotional campaigns of the film.

Hussyn worked recently in Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan and Tinkay Ka Sahara.

On the other hand, Hocane appeared in Mushq, Neeli Zinda Hai, Parizaad, Amanat, Badzaat and Meri Shehzadi.