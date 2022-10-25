Sonya Hussyn issues legal notice to Urwa Hocane over unpaid dues

In a shocking turn of events, two of the Pakistani entertainment industry's leading ladies, Urwa Hocane and Sonya Hussyn, have found themselves in an unpleasant situation escalating to one of the top-notch actresses serving legal notice to the other.

For starters, the Udaari famed diva and the Mera Dard Bayzuban actress have been working on an upcoming film Tich Button produced by the former while the latter is seen in a pivotal role. Hussyn complained that she hasn't been paid for her work in the film due to which the Aisi Hai Tanhai star issued a legal notice to Hocane demanding her fees to be paid.

The Ishq Zahe Naseeb actress came out with a legal notice of 5 million PKR to Hocane over unpaid dues.

Shockingly, two of the leading actors of Tich Button Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn have allegedly disassociated themselves from any promotional campaigns due to unpaid dues, however, Iman Ali and Farhan Saeed are busy promoting the project in full swing.

Hocane’s production debut boasts A-list actors including Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn yet the release of the project has been marred by several delays, although the exciting trailer was released earlier.

Netizens have been divided into polarising opinions over the dispute with many opining that Hussyn should have been paid by now while others believe the Kisay Chahoon diva should have waited as the film is about to release on 11 November.

On the work front, Hussyn recently worked in Tinkay Ka Sahara, Mor Moharan, Saraab, and Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida.

Hocane, on the other hand, was seen in Meri Shehzadi, Badzaat, Amanat, Parizaad, and Neeli Zinda Hai to name a few.