Cast and crew of 'Maula Jatt' wins hearts with latest video

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi's film The Legend of Maulana Jatt is surely dominating the box office, but it's also winning hearts with surprise cinema visits, BTS pictures and videos and so much more.

Now, the producer Ammara Hikmat has shared another video of the cast where the cute camaraderie amongst the cast and crew of 'The Legend of Maula Jutt' is setting goals.

The aforementioned video shows Noori aka Hamza Ali Abbasi Relives giving Mooda aka Faris Shafi a neck massage while Fawad and his wife Sadaf can also be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammara Hikmat (@ammarahikmat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ammara Hikmat (@ammarahikmat)

The film stars Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt, Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Mallick as Daaro Nattni, Mahira Khan as Mukkho Jatti , Gohar Rasheed as Maakha Natt, Ali Azmat as Gogi and Faris Shafi as Mooda.

The Punjabi-language film is a remake of the 1979s classic Maula Jatt produced by Younas Malik. Nasir Adeeb wrote the dialogues for The Legend of Maula Jatt whereas Bilal Lashari penned the screenplay.