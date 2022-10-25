Saba Qamar sizzles in her latest Instagram video
Web Desk
04:26 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Saba Qamar sizzles in her latest Instagram video
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)
Share

The Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse.

Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.

Keeping up with her streak of panache and style statements, Saba's recent viral video is wrecking a storm on the internet as she showcases her inner diva with killer moves.

'Wakhra swag', captioned the Cheekh actress.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has been lauded for her recent works including Manto, Cheekh and Fraud to name a few.

Sonya Hussyn wants to know who is Saba Qamar's ... 10:10 PM | 20 Oct, 2022

One of Lollywood’s finest actresses, Saba Qamar, has everyone talking about her love life and whether she has ...

More From This Category
Syra Yousaf's new glamorous look breaks the ...
05:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
TikToker Dolly sets temperature soaring with ...
04:50 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Cast and crew of 'Maula Jatt' wins hearts with ...
04:00 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Sonya Hussyn issues legal notice to Urwa Hocane ...
03:40 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
TikToker Fatima Tahir sets temperature soaring in ...
12:49 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Merub Ali looks ravishing in black outfit
08:04 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syra Yousaf's new glamorous look breaks the internet
05:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr