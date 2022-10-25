Saba Qamar sizzles in her latest Instagram video
The Lollywood queen Saba Qamar is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse.
Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, the Baaghi star has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.
Keeping up with her streak of panache and style statements, Saba's recent viral video is wrecking a storm on the internet as she showcases her inner diva with killer moves.
'Wakhra swag', captioned the Cheekh actress.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Saba Qamar has been lauded for her recent works including Manto, Cheekh and Fraud to name a few.
Sonya Hussyn wants to know who is Saba Qamar's ... 10:10 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
One of Lollywood’s finest actresses, Saba Qamar, has everyone talking about her love life and whether she has ...
