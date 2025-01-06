Neelam Muneer’s New Wedding Pictures break the Internet; See full photoshoot here

DUBAI – Actress and model Neelam Muneer embarked on a new journey in his life as she tied the knot with an Emirati men, and she shared unseen pictures from her big day.

The 32-year-old recently dropped new candid moments from her wedding event on Sunday, expressing her joy and gratitude. “All these years telling my heart when the time is right, all those hundreds of prayers finally came true!”, she wrote.

The new clicks show Neelam dolled up in a traditional red bridal outfit, as she paired her beautiful ensemble with silver, gold, and red jewelry. The groom can be seen posing in white embroidered Sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

The wedding comes different rumors that Pakistani actor was set to marry some billionaire in UAE, but the man turned out to be a police officer.