Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Neelam Muneer’s New Wedding Pictures break the Internet; See full photoshoot here

Neelam Muneers New Wedding Pictures Break The Internet See Full Photoshoot Here

DUBAI – Actress and model Neelam Muneer embarked on a new journey in his life as she tied the knot with an Emirati men, and she shared unseen pictures from her big day.

The 32-year-old recently dropped new candid moments from her wedding event on Sunday, expressing her joy and gratitude. “All these years telling my heart when the time is right, all those hundreds of prayers finally came true!”, she wrote.

The new clicks show Neelam dolled up in a traditional red bridal outfit, as she paired her beautiful ensemble with silver, gold, and red jewelry. The groom can be seen posing in white embroidered Sherwani.

The wedding comes different rumors that Pakistani actor was set to marry some billionaire in UAE, but the man turned out to be a police officer.

Who is Neelam Muneer’s husband? Know his name, profession, and other details

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search