Motorway M-2, M-3, among several highways closed amid dense fog in Punjab

LAHORE – Road travel continues to remain disturbed due to low visibility caused by dense fog on Monday as it led to several routes being closed in early hours of the day.

Several key sections of motorways have been closed due to dense fog, significantly impacting visibility and leading to widespread disruptions for commuters and transport services.

National Highways & Motorway Police-NHMP shut down several major routes, including the complete closure of the Sialkot Motorway (M-11). Motorway M-2, which connects Lahore to Kot Momin, is also closed, while traffic on Motorway M-3 has been completely suspended.

Travel on M-4 Motorway, from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem, is inaccessible due to the severe weather conditions.

Motorway police cautioned drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on the status of traffic restoration efforts as the fog continues to pose challenges across the region.