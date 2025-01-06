Imran Khan’s £190 Million case verdict deferred again, new date set for Jan 13

ISLAMABAD – The much anticipated verdict in £190 Million Al-Qadir Trust Case against former prime minister Imran Khan has been pushed to January 13 Monday.

The accountability court in country’s federal capital Islamabad confirmed that verdict in £190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will now be announced next week. The deferment comes amid absence of Judge Nasir Javed Rana, who is currently on leave.

The court staff informed that the decision to defer the verdict was communicated to PTI legal team and country’s anti-graft watchdog, which is probing the high-profile case.

This marks the second postponement of the verdict, which was initially scheduled for December 23 after being reserved on December 18. The delay has added to the mounting legal challenges for Imran Khan, who, along with his wife Bushra and others, is accused by NAB of causing a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer through a controversial deal with a property tycoon during his tenure as prime minister.

The case forms part of the numerous legal issues faced by Imran Khan, who has been in prison since August of last year following his conviction in the previous Toshakhana case.