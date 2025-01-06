Hania Aamir slays in Rs1.3 Million Indian designer’s saree at Yashma Gill’s sister Wedding

Talented and gorgeous Hania Aamir steals the show in an Rs1.3 Million Saree by Indian Designer Manish Malhotra at the Wedding Event of Yashma Gill’s sister.

The wedding event saw several stars from showbiz and Hania opted for an exquisite saree designed by top Indian designer, Manish Malhotra. The lavender tissue saree features beautifully embroidered borders, which she paired with an intricately embroidered blouse adorned with handmade back tassels and a matching inskirt, creating a look of effortless elegance.

The expensive saree is being crafted from tissue fabric for the saree and blouse, brocade for the inskirt, and net for the head veil, perfectly combined traditional grace with modern charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @reynasayss

Hania’s impeccable fashion sense and performance at the wedding once again demonstrated her status as one of the most beloved actresses in Pakistan.

Hania and Yashma earlier made headlines with their captivating dance performance at Aroob Gill’s wedding, with a video of their performance going viral on social media.

Aroob’s nikkah ceremony was simple, and a touching video of Yashma, Aroob, and their mother sharing an emotional moment was also shared online.