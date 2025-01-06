New Routes launched by PIA as flights to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Dammam starting this month

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has advanced operations with new routes to Pakistani cities and international destinations.

The national flag carrier unveiled flights between Sialkot and Bahrain starting January 20, and a weekly flight between Lahore and Kuwait on January 25. The airline will introduce two weekly flights connecting Lahore to Dammam starting on January 22.

As per latest reports, weekly flight between Faisalabad and Jeddah will also start on January 20, and weekly flights from Peshawar to Karachi will start on January 25. The airline will also start flights between Sialkot and Doha this month.

This expansion comes to reactivate several grounded aircraft, including Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 models, with the aim of increasing the airline’s active fleet to 24 aircraft within the next six months. As of now, PIA’s total fleet of 34 aircraft, only 16 are operational. In past three weeks, the airline has successfully reactivated three additional aircraft, including a Boeing 777, Airbus 320, and an ATR, bringing the total number of active planes to 19.

PIA’s latest route expansion and fleet revival efforts shows airline’s dedication to improving connectivity and strengthening its position in the aviation industry.