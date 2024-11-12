Pia And Other Pakistani Airlines Set To Resume European Operations Soon

A significant opportunity has emerged for the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani carriers in European countries, with an important meeting scheduled to take place next week in Brussels.

Sources reveal that the European Aviation Safety Committee (EASC) will convene its crucial session on November 19, 2024. The meeting will bring together representatives from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), aviation authorities from various European nations, and a delegation from Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This gathering marks a key moment in discussions surrounding the resumption of Pakistani airlines’ operations in European airspace.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has finalized a comprehensive plan aimed at addressing concerns and securing the lifting of restrictions imposed on Pakistani airlines. CAA officials will present this plan to European regulators with the expectation that the bans on Pakistani carriers, including PIA, will be lifted soon, opening doors for their re-entry into the European market.

The restrictions were imposed in July 2020 following a scandal involving suspected fake pilot licenses. As a result, all Pakistani airlines, including PIA, were banned from operating in European Union and UK airspace. Since then, efforts have been underway to address the safety concerns and restore confidence in Pakistan’s aviation sector.

This meeting in Brussels holds the potential to pave the way for the long-awaited revival of Pakistani carriers in Europe, which is seen as a vital step for Pakistan’s aviation industry and international connectivity.