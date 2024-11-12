3-year-old girl dies after alleged wrong injection at Karachi private hospital

Karachi – A 3-year-old girl has tragically died after allegedly receiving the wrong injection at a private hospital in the Akhtar Colony area. According to the administration at Jinnah Hospital, the child was brought in dead after being treated at the private facility.

The girl’s family stated that she was taken to the hospital for a fever. After receiving the injection, the child began to show signs of swelling and blood clots, which led to her sudden deterioration and eventual death. The hospital has yet to comment further on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This incident has sparked concern and raised questions regarding the medical practices at the private hospital, with the family holding the hospital staff accountable for the girl’s untimely death.