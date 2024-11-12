e-Pay Punjab collects over Rs. 600 billion in tax revenue

LAHOR—e-Pay Punjab, an online payment solution and a joint initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Finance Department, has achieved another landmark by collecting over PKR 600 billion in tax revenue through over 6.94 million transactions since its launch in October 2019.

This was informed during a project review meeting presided over by Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf and held at Arfa Software Technology Board.

Furthermore, it was elaborated that the government has received a total of PKR 417 billion in revenue as Sales tax, PKR 20 billion as token Tax, PKR 15 billion as Traffic challan, and over PKR 36 billion as Property tax. In addition to this, PKR 9 billion in tax revenue was received through Online vehicle transfer.

“ePay Punjab is now offering online payments of 86 taxes/levies for 18 departments. e-Pay Punjab’s integration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all scheduled banks through 1-Link network makes it a secure and reliable payment channel,” Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf stated.

Having more than 4.77 million downloads, the e-Pay Punjab application generates a unique PSID number that is accepted by banks across Pakistan along with their respective channels, including Internet and Mobile Banking, ATM, Telco agents, Mobile wallets and Counter (OTC) physical branch visits. e-Pay Punjab is proving to be an innovative and reliable one-stop solution for online government tax payments, allowing citizens to pay from the comfort of their homes.