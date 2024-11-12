Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sharjah Public Libraries present 18 unique events at SIBF 2024

SHARJAH – Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) is offering an engaging lineup of over 18 activities at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), aimed at visitors of all ages. These activities are designed to spark curiosity and foster a love for reading.

SPL’s program is centred around three core themes: Cosmos Organisers, Writers in the Spotlight, and Behind the Scenes. Participants are invited to delve into the heart of literary exploration, discover the beauty of storytelling, and celebrate the contributions of authors.

Cosmos Organisers

The Cosmos Organisers programme, aimed at readers and the general public, features 12 events. It started on November 6 with ‘Enhancing Creativity with Writing Technology: Tools and Techniques’, led by Amina Al Ali. It was followed by ‘Inspiration from Heroes: Discover Ways to Build Characters’ the following day, led by Dr. Mamdouh Hamada. It also hosted ‘Technical Work Tools: Post-Digital Essentials’.

On November 10, it hosted ‘Arabic Full-Text Databases: A Path to Globalization or Reinventing the Wheel?’, by Dr. Khaled Abdulfattah, Ghaith Al Hosani & Osama Mounir and ‘The Role of Reading in Achieving Personal and Social Development’ on November 10, led by author and translator Amal Ismail.

The following day, SPL presented ‘How Does the New Generation Read?’ with Nihad Al Hashmi, founder of cultural clubs, exploring modern reading methods tailored for younger audiences, and organised ‘Books You Suggested’ on November 12, led by author Farah Mustafa Habra. In this interactive session, book enthusiasts exchanged recommendations. On November 13, a discussion titled ‘How We Read Today’s Leading Institutions’, featuring Maryam Al Bedwawi and moderated by Salha Obeid, will explore UAE institutional practices in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and other entities.

On the same day, November 13, SPL will bring readers together for ‘Group Reading Evenings’, led by Aisha Khalifa, creating a unique space for reading and discussion. The agenda also includes a session titled ‘Diary of a Specialist: The Search for Passion’, which will bring together library professionals, including Ghada Al Najjar, Jumana Hanoon, and Shaima Al Hooli, to share their personal experiences and the driving forces behind their passion for the field.

The ‘Kalima Reading Club’ will host a session on November 16  featuring Rawda Al Mansoori to promote Arabic reading, supported by the Kalima Project for Translation in 2018. The session will also showcase the latest Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre books.

Concluding the theme on November 16 will be ‘The Persistent Headache: Open and Commercial Library Systems Between Considerations of Interest and Implementation’, led by Dr. Mohamed Nagm and Mustafa Yousef, which will explore the pros and cons of different library management systems.

Writers in the Spotlight

The Writers in the Spotlight theme features four unique events that highlight the lives and works of celebrated authors. On November 8, SPL hosted ‘Writer’s Lock’, featuring Saudi author Badriya Al Bishr, who discussed her new novel The Secret of Saffron. It was followed on November 9 by a session titled ‘Breaking Boundaries’, in which writer Fahd Al Ouda examined the rise of Gulf writers as cultural icons.

On November 15, SPL will host ‘Poetry as an Act of Illumination!’, featuring Emirati poet Amal Al Sahlawi, who will discuss how poetry has found renewed life on social media. It will be followed on November 16 by ‘Does Reading Only Make a Writer?’, a session featuring author Awad Al Darmaki, who will discuss how his broad reading has shaped his multi-genre writing career.

Behind the Scenes

The Behind the Scenes theme is exploring the art of writing through two key sessions. The first, ‘Parenting and Story Writing?’, was held on November 7 with Emirati children’s author Noura Al Khoori, who discussed the intersections of parenthood and storytelling. On November 14, SPL will host ‘The Art of Writing for Teens’, featuring Kuwaiti writer Abdulwahab Al-Rifai, who will share his insights into crafting compelling young adult fiction in a genre that blends psychology, science fiction, and horror.

 

