Dozen dead as passenger van falls into river in Astore

Dozen Dead As Passenger Van Falls Into River In Astore

ASTORE – At least 12 people lost their lives after a passenger van fell into a river in Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to rescue sources, the passenger van, traveling from Astore to Rawalpindi, lost control and plunged into the river. 12 people have been confirmed dead, while the search for the remaining 16 passengers is ongoing.

Police and rescue teams reached the site and started the operation.

“So far, 12 bodies have been recovered, and one girl has been injured. The search continues for the remaining 16 missing persons,” said the rescue sources.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

