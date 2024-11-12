Yashma Gill receives 10,000 marriage proposals

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill, frustrated by the traditional demands of matchmakers, created a profile on a marriage app. Since then, she has received over 10,000 marriage proposals from people around the world.

The biggest question among her fans is who Yashma Gill will choose as her life partner.

Yashma had previously confessed on a TV show that finding a good marriage prospect has become both difficult and expensive these days.

She shared that when she contacted a marriage bureau, they demanded a fee of Rs800,000.