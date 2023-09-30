Shehnaaz Gill keeps it chic in denim co-ord set

Get ready to be blown away, as Shehnaaz Gill has just unleashed a fashion bombshell that will completely revolutionize your style perspective! Shehnaaz radiates sheer elegance in a custom-made floral denim co-ord set that can only be described as a masterpiece of fashion. Brace yourselves because this ensemble is nothing short of sartorial perfection.

This exquisite blue denim co-ord set is crafted by the talented Anikate Satam from Pink Porcupines. The standout feature of this ensemble is undeniably the dramatic puff sleeves, which take the entire look to dizzying new heights of glamour. The denim fabric imbues the sleeves with a structured, voluminous quality that adds a captivating element of extravagance.

Not to be overlooked, the placket is adorned with generously sized silver buttons, elevating the outfit to an even higher echelon of style. The pièce de résistance, however, is the beautifully designed collar, imparting a touch of sophistication to the top. To complete this captivating look, Shehnaaz opted for a box-pleated mid-thigh length skirt, proving that denim can transcend its traditional role as mere jeans.

But that's not all – Gill knows precisely how to accessorize like a seasoned pro, and her latest ensemble is no exception. Shehnaaz adds a dose of opulence with Saint G New York's SAINT LUISA taupe stretch suede thigh-high boots. And the dazzle doesn't stop there – she complements her attire with the Ethnic Andaz Jewellery's Love Candy Studs in silver, a steal at just Rs. 1,500. Shehnaaz's ability to conquer the fashion game without denting the budget is truly inspiring.

Credit must be given where it's due – the masterful styling of Manisha Melwani and Devanshi Tuli played a pivotal role in crafting this look. And let's not forget that captivating hairdo – loose waves cascading down in an open style with a slightly tousled middle partition, courtesy of Cheema Baljit. It complements Shehnaaz's overall demeanour impeccably. Saba Khan, with her makeup prowess, maintained the beauty game impeccably. Shehnaaz's dewy foundation bestowed a radiant luminosity, and her glossy pink lips injected a playful allure. Saba Khan worked her magic to bring out Shehnaaz's innate beauty effortlessly.

She also stunned in a pearl-beaded white shirt and black skirt, adding glamour with bold makeup and chunky heels. "Pari hu main ????????" she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, she is recently seen in "Thank You For Coming," directed by Karan Boolani, which boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in prominent roles, alongside Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Ahluwalia, and others.