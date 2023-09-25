Search

Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans smitten with latest dance video

06:43 PM | 25 Sep, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans smitten with latest dance video
Source: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is currently riding the crest of success, thanks to her outstanding performances in a string of top-notch films. Whether it's her pivotal role in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" or her captivating presence as a parallel lead in "Thank You For Coming," this talented actress continues to dazzle her fans with her remarkable acting prowess.

As she gears up for her upcoming film, Shehnaaz is in the midst of a spirited promotional campaign, showering her fans with a delightful array of pictures and videos on her social media.

In her latest social media offering, she shared a video that had her fans and followers captivated. In this clip, we witness the Honsla Rakh actress dancing with infectious energy to the tune of "Desi Wines" from the movie. Shehnaaz looks absolutely stunning in a pink ethnic suit adorned with exquisite bandhani prints. Her top is embellished with gleaming golden embroidery, and her pants feature a touch of golden detailing at the hem. Completing her look is a fanciful dupatta, showcasing a complete bandhani pattern infused with golden embroidery.

The subtle makeup look and  sleek bun exuded an ethereal charm as she grooved to the catchy beats of "Desi Wines." What added a touch of endearing authenticity to the video was a moment where she fell down while dancing, only to burst into a fit of laughter.

She playfully quipped in her caption, "Don’t miss the end)."

The comment section was filled with laughing emojis from fans.

"Thank You For Coming," directed by Karan Boolani, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in prominent roles, alongside Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Ahluwalia, and others.

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa reunite for upcoming movie 'Ranna Ch Dhanna'

