Shehnaaz Gill leaves fans smitten with latest dance video

Shehnaaz Gill is currently riding the crest of success, thanks to her outstanding performances in a string of top-notch films. Whether it's her pivotal role in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" or her captivating presence as a parallel lead in "Thank You For Coming," this talented actress continues to dazzle her fans with her remarkable acting prowess.
As she gears up for her upcoming film, Shehnaaz is in the midst of a spirited promotional campaign, showering her fans with a delightful array of pictures and videos on her social media.
In her latest social media offering, she shared a video that had her fans and followers captivated. In this clip, we witness the Honsla Rakh actress dancing with infectious energy to the tune of "Desi Wines" from the movie. Shehnaaz looks absolutely stunning in a pink ethnic suit adorned with exquisite bandhani prints. Her top is embellished with gleaming golden embroidery, and her pants feature a touch of golden detailing at the hem. Completing her look is a fanciful dupatta, showcasing a complete bandhani pattern infused with golden embroidery.
The subtle makeup look and sleek bun exuded an ethereal charm as she grooved to the catchy beats of "Desi Wines." What added a touch of endearing authenticity to the video was a moment where she fell down while dancing, only to burst into a fit of laughter.
She playfully quipped in her caption, "Don’t miss the end)."
The comment section was filled with laughing emojis from fans.
"Thank You For Coming," directed by Karan Boolani, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in prominent roles, alongside Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Ahluwalia, and others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
