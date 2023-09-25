Search

Ushna Shah's BTS videos breaks the internet

Maheen Khawaja
07:35 PM | 25 Sep, 2023
Ushna Shah
Source: Instagram

Lollywood star Ushna Shah has left her social media users and her fans stunned with a new bold photoshoot as the diva mastered the art of turning heads.

The Balaa star is incredibly gifted and makes herself count in the country’s top fashionistas. With killer looks and a charming persona, Shah makes stunning wardrobe choices, and often remains in the limelight with her social media presence.

With each passing day, she is setting the world on fire with her stunning behind-the-scenes snapshots. She effortlessly showcased her perfectly toned physique in a variety of eye-catching ensembles. Whether she's rocking a chic crop top paired with stylish pants or commanding attention in a sleek black shirt combined with figure-hugging jeans, Shah knows how to make every outfit look effortlessly glamorous. And let's not forget the time she effortlessly pulled off an open button-down shirt in a mesmerizing monochrome scheme, proving once again that her fashion game is truly in a league of its own. Shah's BTS moments are nothing short of breathtaking, leaving us all in awe of her style and confidence.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-25/1695645908-8189.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-25/1695645912-7743.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-25/1695645915-7469.mp4

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2023-09-25/1695645919-7161.mp4

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad and Habs.

