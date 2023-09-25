Search

Immigration

Islamabad Airport's runway unavailable for operations: Details inside

Web Desk
07:03 PM | 25 Sep, 2023
Islamabad Airport's runway unavailable for operations: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - During the last days of September, the primary runway of Islamabad International Airport is slated to be inaccessible during early morning and designated nighttime hours, it emerged on Monday.

According to the spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the patch will be unavailable from September 25 to 30 due to the routine cleaning of rubber at the airport’s main runway.

The spokesperson detailed that in the morning, rubber cleaning will take place from 05:30 to 08:30 hrs while at night, the cleaning of the runway will take place from 10:30 to 13:00, ARY News reported. 

As far as the flight operations are concerned, they will continue uninterrupted during the cleaning process.

A secondary runway would be available for flight operations at all times, the spokesperson clarified.

The Islamabad International Airport is one of the main airports of the country and handles national as well as international traffic.

During the last days of the former Pakistan Democratic Movement's government, it was decided to outsource the operations of the airport for 15 years.

The Ministry of Finance has also given approval to outsource the facility as Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed charge as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

Although complete details about the outsourcing are yet to be released, it is being reported that administrative and financial affairs, design, and construction of Islamabad International Airport will be handled by a third party.

Moreover, the matters pertaining to service charges, exchange rates, and shop rent will also be handled by the third party; however, matters related to security, customs, and immigration services at the airport will remain under the control of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As per the initial reports, the third party will also be permitted to establish shopping malls and branded shops at the airport.

It bears mentioning that the former Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique had announced that the airport would be outsourced but added that the navigational services and runway operations will not be outsourced and Civil Aviation Authority will continue to do it.

Rafique explained that International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank offshoot, is the government’s consultant on outsourcing and around a dozen companies have shown interest.

The then lawmaker, while speaking in the National Assembly, assured that there will be competitive bidding and that public procurement rules are being completely followed; he also confirmed that no one will be rendered jobless.

The minister told the legislators that Islamabad airport will be Pakistan’s first airport that will be outsourced and best international practices will be implemented.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:58 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

US springs into action to impose visa ban on citizens from ...

12:29 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

First direct flight from Azerbaijan lands at Lahore airport

11:37 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

British PM announces decision on airport taxes: Read details here

11:20 PM | 22 Sep, 2023

Indian flyer tries opening emergency exit mid air: Details inside

10:38 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pilgrims to buy tickets for visiting historical sites in Saudi ...

08:59 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Massive visa scandal dents Polish govt ahead of elections: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:03 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Islamabad Airport's runway unavailable for operations: Details inside

Horoscope

08:59 AM | 25 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 25, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 25, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295.15
Euro EUR 317 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.55 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 781.13 789.13
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.22 40.62
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 317 320
Indian Rupee INR 37.93 38.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 951.03 960.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.23 176.23
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.72 770.72
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 325.12 327.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 25, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 25 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 214,700 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: