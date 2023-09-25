Islamabad Airport's runway unavailable for operations: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - During the last days of September, the primary runway of Islamabad International Airport is slated to be inaccessible during early morning and designated nighttime hours, it emerged on Monday.
According to the spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the patch will be unavailable from September 25 to 30 due to the routine cleaning of rubber at the airport’s main runway.
The spokesperson detailed that in the morning, rubber cleaning will take place from 05:30 to 08:30 hrs while at night, the cleaning of the runway will take place from 10:30 to 13:00, ARY News reported.
As far as the flight operations are concerned, they will continue uninterrupted during the cleaning process.
A secondary runway would be available for flight operations at all times, the spokesperson clarified.
The Islamabad International Airport is one of the main airports of the country and handles national as well as international traffic.
During the last days of the former Pakistan Democratic Movement's government, it was decided to outsource the operations of the airport for 15 years.
The Ministry of Finance has also given approval to outsource the facility as Anwarul Haq Kakar assumed charge as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.
Although complete details about the outsourcing are yet to be released, it is being reported that administrative and financial affairs, design, and construction of Islamabad International Airport will be handled by a third party.
Moreover, the matters pertaining to service charges, exchange rates, and shop rent will also be handled by the third party; however, matters related to security, customs, and immigration services at the airport will remain under the control of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
As per the initial reports, the third party will also be permitted to establish shopping malls and branded shops at the airport.
It bears mentioning that the former Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique had announced that the airport would be outsourced but added that the navigational services and runway operations will not be outsourced and Civil Aviation Authority will continue to do it.
Rafique explained that International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank offshoot, is the government’s consultant on outsourcing and around a dozen companies have shown interest.
The then lawmaker, while speaking in the National Assembly, assured that there will be competitive bidding and that public procurement rules are being completely followed; he also confirmed that no one will be rendered jobless.
The minister told the legislators that Islamabad airport will be Pakistan’s first airport that will be outsourced and best international practices will be implemented.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 25, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|317
|320
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|37.93
|38.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,700 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,700
|PKR 2,590
