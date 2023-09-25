Pakistani celebs express relief over Imran Riaz Khan's release

Prominent Pakistani journalist and staunch supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Imran Riaz Khan, has been safely reunited with his family today after a harrowing four-month ordeal.

Khan, a YouTuber with a massive following, had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye since May. However, on September 25, 2023, he returned home, just days after the Lahore High Court issued a final ultimatum to the Punjab Inspector General of Police to locate the missing anchorperson.

The journalist's disappearance had occurred in the aftermath of violent nationwide protests sparked by the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan. Khan was apprehended by plainclothes officials and subsequently taken to the Cantt police station.

The first photo of Imran Riaz Khan since his return has emerged on social media. His lawyer, Ali Ashfaq, can be seen joyfully kissing his face, capturing the journalist's relief and happiness at being reunited with his loved ones.

Several celebrities, including Azeekah Daniel, Muneeb Butt, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Shagufta Ejaz, took to their social media platforms to express their relief and celebrate his safe return.

Alhamdulilah @ImranRiazKhan is back ???????? — Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) September 25, 2023