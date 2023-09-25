First photo of Imran Riaz Khan surfaces online after his release

LAHORE – Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan returned his home safely earlier in the day after being held for four months, Sialkot Police and his lawyer confirmed.

The journalist, who is also a staunch supporter of former PM Imran Khan, has not been seen publicly since May but on September 25, 2023, Mr Khan returned home safely, days after Lahore High Court gave Punjab IGP last opportunity to recover the missing anchorperson.

Imran Riaz, a YouTuber with millions of followers, was held days after violent protests broke out across Pakistan in the wake of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

Officials in plain clothes detained him and shifted him to Cantt police station.

A social media post shared by Sialkot police said, “Journalist/anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family.”

Earlier, an FIR was lodged for his alleged disappearance under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

First photo of Imran Riaz Khan has surfaced on social media. His lawyer Ali Ashfaq can be seen kissing his face as the journalist with silver beard is happy after his release.

Since 2020, he has been in the limelight on social and digital media for his bold and blunt analysis and reporting among his followers.