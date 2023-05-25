Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Imran Riaz Khan - Complete Biography

Imran Riaz Khan is a Pakistani journalist, TV anchor, social media influencer, Youtuber and political analyst. He has worked in several private TV channels of Pakistan including Express, GNN, Samaa and Radio Pakistan as reporter, newscaster and newsanchor.

Since 2020, he has been in the limelight on social and digital media for his bold and blunt analysis and reporting among his followers.

Who is imran riaz khan

Imran Riaz Khan was born on the 14th of August, 1975 in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Accomplishing his early studies, he went to study mass communication at Punjab University’s Institute of Mass Communication Studies after Lahore Grammar School. Professionally and potentially, he started his career as a crime reporter for a local newspaper. Unleashing his talent and showcasing his skills, he sooner moved to television media and later worked as a news anchor for a number of channels. This was the high time for him to establish himself as professional and credible Investigative journalist. He became tip of the town with his bold, candid interviews of the most controversial figures in Pakistan.

Professional career

He has also worked as a correspondent for a number of international news agencies. Adding, he has also contributed as a regular columnist for The Express Tribune newspaper. He has covered some major national and international events like the 9/11 attacks, the War on Terror, the 2006 military coup in Thailand, and the Gaza war. Significantly, International news networks like BBC World News and Al- Jazeera English also contacted him occasionally for taking his views on different current affairs related matters.

With a consistent and committed efforts, he turned to be as one of the most popular and respected journalists and anchorpersons in Pakistan. He has been working in the media industry for over 20 years and has hosted some of the most popular talk shows on television screen.

He started off with his current affairs popular program and political talk show “Takrar” on Express News. This program established his identity as bold, vocal presenter and communicator in media circle.

Rise on social media

Evolving with modern techniques and tools of electronic and social media, he started his own Youtube channel called “Imran Riaz Khan” in the year 2020. Within shortest timespan, his Youtube channel quickly became one of the most watched in Pakistan with more then 3.32 million subscribers.

Imran Riaz Khan is widely respected for his hard-hitting interviewing style. He has interviewed a number of high-profile figures, including former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and military officers of Pak Army.

Apart from journalistic and anchoring, he has also served as a visiting faculty member of Mass communication in different prestigious universities of Pakistan.

Family

Imran Riaz Khan was married to a journalist and TV anchorperson Ms. Kiran Imran. Some media experts opine that she has been maintaining a strong intimacy with former first lady of Pakistan Ms.Bushra Imran Khan. It was earlier reported Ms. Kiran Imran was also there in the wedding ceremony of Bushra-Imran Khan.

Imran Riaz Khan has two children, and lives with his father and brothers.

Controversies

Due to his great fondness for hunting, his father gifted him with a customized hunting car. He has prepared a special car for hunting and staying in jungle. He is also blamed for illegal hunting without permission that’s why he is known as “Gila Teetar”.

Social Work

Imran Raiz Khan has also been an active social worker. He has worked for the welfare of the people of Pakistan in many ways. He has also been a part of many relief efforts for the victims of the 2005 earthquake, the 2010 floods, the 2014 IDPs crisis, and the 2022 floods.

Criticism & arrests

Realistically, Imran Riaz Khan’s integrity and unbiasedness is somewhat sceptic. Some critics strongly applaud his professional and impartial approach. Contrarily, some senior journalists and critics point out his tilt towards Imran Khan and PTI. Last year, he was arrested in July 2022 due to his unflinching affiliation with Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). His critics believe that he tends to spread fake news and uncertainty in favour of Imran Khan and against the new ‘neutral’ role of the military in Pakistani politics.

Imran Riaz Khan was picked by some unknown people from Sialkot Airport two days after the violent May 9 protests.

At the hearing for recovery of the missing TV anchor, Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that there was no trace of Imran Riaz Khan. He said that Imran Riaz Khan was not in the custody of intelligence agencies either.

Is Imran Riaz Khan released

The defiant journalist has not released as his whereabouts remain unknown despite court orders.

Where is Imran Riaz Khan now

Imran Khan was arrested from Sialkot as he was about to leave Pakistan however his whereabouts remains unknown.

Who is Imran Riaz Khan's wife

Imran Riaz's wife's name is Kiran Imran. She remained low-key until Imran's disappearance. In one of her recent video, Kiran urged Pakistanis to pray for Imran's recovery.

Who is Imran Riaz Khan father

Asim Riaz is the father of journalist Imran Riaz Khan. He appeared in several court proceedings related to Imran Riaz's recovery case.

Imran Riaz Khan date of birth

The date of Birth of Imran Riaz is August 14, 1975.

Where does Imran Riaz Khan live

The TV host currently resides in Lahore.

Imran Riaz Khan on twitter

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan is an avid social media user who used to update fans on a daily basis. You can approach him on @ImranRiazKhan

Imran Riaz Khan on Arshad Sharif

Imran Riaz Khan remained vocal for the late Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was killed when Kenyan police shot at his car in December last year.

Imran Riaz Khan and Iqrar Ul Hassan

Imran Riaz Khan has blocked TV presenter and journalist Iqrar ul Hassan. Sar e Aam host himself shared a screenshot on Twitter, calling out Imran Riaz for blocking him while being a so-called champion of freedom of expression.

Imran Riaz Khan on Express News

Imran Riaz Khan rose to fame with his prime-time show on Express News. He left Express News and appeared on some other TV channels.

Imran Riaz Khan vs Iqrar Ul Hassan

Imran Riaz and Iqrar Ul Hassan shared banter online which made headlines. Iqrar takes a jibe at Imran Riaz, calling him ‘Lifafa Journalist’ in one of his tweets.

Imran Riaz Khan and Farah Gogi relationship

The relationship between Imran Riaz and Farah Gogi, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, remained behind the wraps but some internet users pointed out.

What is the net worth of Imran Riaz Khan?

The monthly income of Imran Riaz Khan was said to be in millions, but the exact numbers are not confirmed by any source. His main sources of income are salary from TV channels and his YouTube, and other channels, where he shared his vlogs.