Journalist Imran Riaz arrested for 'inciting violence' amid clashes

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from Sialkot Airport for allegedly inciting violence.

The TV show host, a known critic of the incumbent government and military establishment, was taken into custody as violent clashes have broken out in the South Asian nation between security forces and supporters of PTI chief Imran Khan who was arrested on Tuesday in a graft case.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed as protests are erupting nationwide, and at least five people have been killed across the country while hundreds including senior police officials suffered injuries.

It was reported that Imran Riaz was detained by FIA from Sialkot Airport and taken into custody at an unknown place.

Clips doing rounds on the internet shows journalist being taken by law enforcers who even snatched the mobile phone of another journalist who was trying to capture the detention on camera.

اینکر عمران ریاض کو بغیر ایف آئی آر کے گرفتارکرلیاگیا،گرفتاری کی وجہ پوچھنے اور ایف آئی آردکھانے کے مطالبے پر پولیس موبائل فون چھینتی رہی اور صحافیوں سے بدتمیزی کرتی رہی@ImranRiazKhan pic.twitter.com/qzGVK7TCZ6 — Siasat.pk (@siasatpk) May 11, 2023

Imran's lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq also shared a tweet, confirming the arrest of the defiant journalist.

تصدیق کر سکتا ھوں عمران ریاض خان کو غیر متعلقہ افراد نے حراست میں بلا جواز لیا ھے-



عمران ریاض خان نے پہلے بھی 22 جعلی مقدمات کا سامنا کیا ھے- ایف آئی اے یا پولیس اس پر اگر کوئی ایف آئی آر ھے تو سامنے لائے-



اس کا بھر پور پیشہ ورانہ مقابلہ کیا جائے گا- https://t.co/t9rOIwmV6x — Mian Ali Ashfaq (@MianAliAshfaq) May 10, 2023

Earlier in February, Imran Riaz was arrested in Lahore as he had been implicated in a slew of cases that he claimed were politically motivated by his dissent to reveal the facts.