Amid clashes, PTI hits back at ISPR for ‘lack of understanding of situation on ground’

Web Desk 12:05 PM | 11 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responded to the military’s media wing for their ‘lack of understanding of the situation on the ground’ as officials continued crackdown against the former ruling party.

The development comes as violent clashes have broken out in South Asian nation between security forces and supporters of Imran Khan after he was held in a corruption case.

Pakistan military comes down hard on Imran Khan-led PTI, saying May 9 will be remembered as a black chapter and even warned of strict action against the identified facilitators, planners, and political activists involved in vandalism.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf responded to the hard-hitting statement of ISPR, calling it against ground realities. ISPR said the armed forces media wing lacked the realisation of the situation on the ground realities, as it was a democratic party in terms of its structure ideology, and manifesto.

PTI said it believed in achieving goals by remaining ‘peaceful, non-violent, and adhering to the Constitution and law’, maintaining discouraged deviance from the Constitution and law.

The former ruling party revealed that public reaction after the detention of Imran Khan is connected to many factors, adding that the extra-judicial actions and destruction of the economy were also among the factors that created resentment.

Imran Khan offered a solution to the ongoing political and administrative crisis through free and fair elections, PTI said, adding that the party had been against the plunder of masses’ right to sovereignty via interference and rigging in elections, hence the political ideology and philosophy of the party chief Imran Khan received approval from the masses.

Pakistan Army terms May 9 ‘black chapter’ in Pakistan’s history

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday said that May 9 would be remembered as a “black chapter” in the history of Pakistan. The military’s media wing said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested as per the law of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (May 9).

Immediately after the arrest, it said, army properties and installations were attacked in an organised manner, and anti-army slogans were raised. The statement further said that these malicious elements were exploiting public sentiments for their limited and selfish purposes.

NAB gets eight-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case The ISPR maintained that the army showed extreme tolerance, patience, and restraint, and worked with utmost patience and endurance in the larger interest of the country, without even considering their own sake.

“The reprehensible planning behind this situation was an attempt to provoke an immediate response from the army, which could be used for their nefarious political purposes. The army’s mature response foiled this conspiracy. We know very well that behind this were the directives, instructions, and complete presentation planning of some malicious party leaders.

DG ISPR rules out political favouritism, says army focuses on eliminating terrorism

