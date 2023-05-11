Pakistan vs India face-off in ODI World Cup 2023: Here’s all you need to know about the high-octane clash

LAHORE – Pakistan and India, the Asian cricket giants and rivals, will meet again this year in ODI World Cup and fans are already excited as the game between two sides is more than a cricket match, and is known for the greatest rivalry in sports.

Pakistan-India cricket rivalry is one of the most intense of its kind in the world, and games between the two neighbours can attract up to a billion viewers.

Lately, reports in the media suggested that Pakistan and India will lock horns with each other on October 15 during the ICC World Cup 2023. Green Shirts and Men in Blue were expected to meet in a high-clash contest at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Sports news website Cricbuzz reported that the first game in the biggest cricket event will be played between England and New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmadabad, while Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the semi-final and the final is slated to be held on 19 November.

For Team Pakistan, Babar XI are likely to play their matches in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, per reports. Men in Green will kick start their campaign by facing qualifying team on October 13.

10 nations are taking part in the mega event, and eight members including Pakistan are already qualified directly for the tournament while Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka, The Netherlands, Scotland, Oman, Nepal, USA, UAE, and Ireland, will undergo qualification round to enter the main event.